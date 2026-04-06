Las Cruces mother shares final moments of 13-year-old son killed in shooting, calls for gun safety

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces mother is sharing new details about the moments leading up to and following the shooting of her 13-year-old son, Chris Carnero.

Carnero was shot just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at his family's home near Picacho Middle School.

Las Cruces Police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces charges of negligent use of a deadly weapon and minor in possession of a deadly weapon.

Carnero’s mother said her family had taken steps to educate their children about gun safety in the weeks before the shooting.

“We have helped lots of kids throughout the years, and our kids, including Chris, have always been a part of that,” Janel Carnero said. “Since we have helped so many kids, we had conversations with them about guns and safety.”

She said those conversations included discussing warning signs, sharing stories about gun violence and creating safe words for their children to use if they ever felt unsafe.

“This was two short weeks before this happened,” Carnero said.

On the night of the shooting, Carnero described hearing a sudden noise before rushing to her son’s room.

“We heard a thud and sudden screaming,” Janel Carnero said. “We jumped out of bed, ran to his room and I immediately found Chris on the floor, still semi-conscious, but not screaming in pain. Just babbling."

She said she held her son and tried to stop the bleeding while her husband called 911.

“We picked him up and ran to our car and rushed towards the hospital while on the phone with 911, begging them to please tell everyone to hurry,” Carnero said.

While driving, they encountered police units and stopped to get help.

“My husband parked our vehicle in the middle of oncoming police and jumped out to flag them down,” Carnero said. “Within seconds, the police pulled us out and started helping our baby.”

Carnero said she stayed with her son as officers attempted to provide aid.

“I was in the back seat desperately holding my baby, talking to him and telling him we were here and we loved him,” Carnero said.

She emphasized that the firearm used in the shooting did not belong to her family.

“This was not our gun; we had no knowledge the other child brought a gun into our house and from what we know so far, neither did our son,” Carnero said.

Police have said the suspect frequently ran away from his own home.

A neighbor told ABC-7 they heard a single gunshot and saw a juvenile walking away from the scene, apologizing. Police arrived within minutes and secured the home.

Carnero was a student at Picacho Middle School, where staff described him as a positive presence on campus. In the days following his death, students across Las Cruces wore pink in his honor.

“He was an absolutely beautiful soul,” Carnero’s mother, Janel Carnero, said.

ABC-7 has contacted the Doña Ana County District Attorney's office for more information on what charges the suspect will face. We have not yet recieved a response.