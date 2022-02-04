New Mexico voting bill stalls in Democratic-led Legislature

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state Senate panel has delayed action for a second time on a Democrat-backed bill to expand voting access in New Mexico with provisions to further automate voter registration, streamline mail-in voting, turning Election Day into a state holiday and more. The initiative stalled in a nine-hour legislative hearing marked by fiery public comments and a marathon debate. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham backs the changes. Republican legislators sought to derail major provisions. At least 19 states have enacted voting restrictions since the 2020 election. The national GOP campaign to tighten voting laws has been partly driven by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.