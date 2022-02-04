Reward offered for information on damage to petroglyphs site

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico nonprofit wilderness group is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for spray-painted graffiti and other damage to petroglyphs dating back thousands of years at a site west of Santa Fe. The New Mexico Wilderness Alliance says anyone with information about the damage to La Cieneguilla Petroglyphs should call the Bureau of Land Management’s dispatch center. The BLM said last month the damage likely occurred Jan. 18 and that it was under investigation. According to the BLM, those convicted of damaging cultural sites face penalties of up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine per charge under the Archaeological Resources Protection Act.