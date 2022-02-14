New Mexico may legalize test strips to detect fentanyl

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico lawmakers are poised to legalize test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl in efforts to avoid deadly overdoses. The Democrat-sponsored bill from legislators in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos would lift restrictions on public access to devices that can test for drug impurities. It was scheduled for a decisive Senate vote as soon as Monday that would send the measure to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who supports the initiative. The bill also gives state health health officials new authority to intervene and prevent the spread of diseases through intravenous drug use.