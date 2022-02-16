Police: Man fatally shot after report of domestic violence

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say the fatal shooting of an Edgewood man by Torrance County sheriff’s deputies stemmed from a domestic violence incident. A New Mexico State Police statement said two deputies shot 37-year-old Travis Boawn while investigating a report that Boawn allegedly attacked a woman with a claw hammer inside their shared residence on Monday. According to the statement, the Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting that a local medical center had a patient with injuries suffered in a domestic violence incident. The statement said didn’t say what led up the shooting of Boawn at the residence. No other identities were released.