Santa Fe Police release video of lawmaker’s DWI arrest

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Video released by police Wednesday shows new details of the drunk driving arrest of a prominent Democratic lawmaker. The video of Albuquerque Rep. Georgene Louis’ traffic stop for suspected speeding shows that she told an officer she was a legislator during a conversation about her drinking Sunday night. The video shows her admitting to drinking vodka sodas, and the officer saying her eyes look watery. That’s when she tells him that she’s tired because she is a legislator. The video shows her pulling out a credential that shows she’s a member of the state House. It shows her being arrested after a sobriety test.