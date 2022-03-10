New Mexico governor sets sights on building hydrogen economy

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken another step aimed at putting New Mexico on the hydrogen map. She signed an executive order Thursday that directs members of her cabinet to work together in pursing opportunities for building a “green” hydrogen economy. The order also calls for hydrogen to be included as a key sector for the state Economic Development Department. The Democratic governor said creating a roadmap based on the state’s energy priorities will provide predictability for businesses. She also announced a multimillion-dollar investment by Universal Hydrogen to build a manufacturing center in Albuquerque that will support its plans to fuel the aviation industry.