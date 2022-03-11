Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants in the Permian Basin. There are plans to build interim storage facilities for the radioactive waste — one in West Texas and the other in southeastern New Mexico. The members of the Permian Basin Coalition include Shell Oil Company, the Texas Oil and Gas Association and a number of Texas cities, counties and chambers of commerce. Coalition Chairman Tommy Taylor says global tensions should lead to greater support for domestic production and that production could be threatened by nuclear waste storage in the basin.