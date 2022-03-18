Reports finds unsafe conditions in New Mexico migrant jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government watchdog has found unsanitary and unsafe conditions at a New Mexico jail used to hold migrants and says it should be immediately closed. The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General said in a report Friday that there are security lapses throughout the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, New Mexico. It said detainees should be immediately removed. There were 176 male prisoners at the time of the inspection of the privately owned and operated jail. They’re held while immigration cases are reviewed. The report said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement disagreed with the findings. The company that runs the jail for ICE accused the inspectors of misrepresenting evidence.