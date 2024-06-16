Attorneys provides details on the electrocution lawsuit

EL PASO,Texas (KVIA)--- Attorneys representing Lizette Zambrano, in the lawsuit against the resort where her husband died of electrocution, spoke to ABC-7 about what they expect for the future of this case.

The firms representing the family are Bush and Bush law group and PMR law. Both firms say they anticipate a long legal road ahead. They say the first thing they have to do is obtain a protective order. The protective order will assure evidence is preserved so they can conduct their investigation.

Chris Bush from Bush and Bush law firm says because of the jurisdictional differences between the United States and Mexico there may be some hurdles along the way. One of the hurdles that may shift the direction of the lawsuit are the details of the terms and conditions travelers agree to.

Attorney Tej Paranjpe from PMR law says the clauses in the terms and condition may determine if they will go by laws in Mexico or if they will be governed by the jurisdiction of the United States.