Bandelier officials assessing area of fatal rock fall

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Officials are assessing the area of Bandelier National Monument in northern New Mexico where an Illinois woman was killed when struck by a falling rock while climbing a ladder to reach a canyon alcove. Monument officials said 54-year-old Brenda Holzer of Yorkville was fatally injured Wednesday while climbing the second of four ladders to reach the Alcove House. A Bandelier spokesperson said here was no evidence the falling rock was caused by another person and that the Alcove House hadn’t experienced a similar incident in recent history. The spokesperson said officials were “assessing and investigating the entire Alcove House area.””