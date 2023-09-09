Hopkins throws for 4 TDs, Croskey-Merritt runs for 3; New Mexico thumps Tennessee Tech, ends skid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw four touchdown passes, Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 163 yards and three TDs on 12 carries and New Mexico beat Tennessee Tech 56-10 Saturday night to snap a 10-game losing streak.

New Mexico, which ended last season on a nine-game skid and lost its season opener against Texas A&M 52-10, won for the first time in nearly a calendar year, dating to the Lobos 27-10 win over UTEP on Sept. 17, 2023.

Hopkins completed 13 of 17 passes for 273 yards with an interception.

Croskey-Merritt capped a 10-play, 87-yard opening drive with a 47-yard TD run. Tennessee Tech (0-2) answered with a 15-play, 77-yard drive to make it 7-7 when Ethan Roberts hit Metrius Fleming with a 6-yard scoring strike with 2:17 left in the first quarter. Croskey-Merritt scored on a 1-yard run early in the second before Hopkins threw touchdown passes of 78 yards to Deuce Jones and 27 yards to Luke Wysong to give the Lobos a 28-7 lead with 55 seconds left in the half.

Roberts was 17-of-29 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles have lost five in a row, dating to last season.

Hopkins and Croskey-Merritt transferred from UAB in the offseason.

