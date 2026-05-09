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Rusia celebra desfile del Día de la Victoria más sobrio al tiempo que entra en vigor alto el fuego temporal con Ucrania

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Published 1:52 AM

Por Zahra Ullah, CNN

El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, preside este sábdo un desfile del Día de la Victoria en la Plaza Roja de Moscú más sobrio que otros años, tras la entrada en vigor de un alto el fuego de tres días con Ucrania.

El desfile anual del 9 de mayo en Rusia conmemora la victoria de la Unión Soviética sobre Alemania en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Bajo el mandato de Putin, se ha convertido en un símbolo del poderío militar del país.

Sin embargo, en un cambio significativo este año, las autoridades rusas anunciaron que no habría exhibición de armamento militar pesado, renunciando a la tradicional demostración de fuerza en favor de la seguridad.

El desfile tiene lugar en medio de la intensificación de los ataques ucranianos en territorio ruso, particularmente contra refinerías de petróleo, mientras el Gobierno de Ucrania acusa al Kremlin de continuar los ataques contra Kyiv y otros lugares.

El viernes, víspera del desfile, el presidente Donald Trump anunció que Rusia y Ucrania acordaron un alto el fuego de tres días, del 9 al 11 de mayo, que incluirá la suspensión de los combates y un intercambio de prisioneros a gran escala.

La noticia fue confirmada tanto por el Kremlin como por el presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelensky, quien afirmó que el intercambio de prisioneros se realizaría “en la proporción de 1.000 por 1.000”.

El Ministerio de Defensa ruso anunció que el desfile incluirá un sobrevuelo de aviones de combate y que los soldados marcharán por la Plaza Roja, frente al mausoleo de Lenin.

En la Unión Soviética murieron alrededor de 27 millones de personas durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial, más que en cualquier otro país.

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