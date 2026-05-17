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Aaron Rai gana el PGA Championship: es el primer golfista inglés en más de un siglo en lograrlo

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Published 5:21 PM

Por Kevin Dotson, CNN

El golfista inglés Aaron Rai ganó el domingo el PGA Championship con una puntuación ganadora de nueve bajo par, finalizando tres golpes por delante del español Jon Rahm y del estadounidense Alex Smalley.

Rai, que solo contaba con una victoria en el PGA Tour antes de esta semana, se convierte en el primer inglés en ganar el PGA Championship en 107 años.

Rai se encontraba entre los perseguidores en la jornada final, comenzando con cuatro bajo par tras tres rondas. Su ronda de 65 golpes (cinco bajo par) el domingo lo catapultó al liderato, y fue más que suficiente para ganar un torneo marcado por difíciles condiciones de juego durante toda la semana.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo y se actualizará.

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