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Juez desestima los cargos contra Kilmar Ábrego García y dice que Todd Blanche impulsó una “investigación viciada”

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Published 1:37 PM

Por Holmes Lybrand, CNN

Los cargos penales contra Kilmar Ábrego García —el hombre que el Gobierno de Trump deportó a El Salvador el año pasado pese a una orden judicial que prohibía su expulsión al país— fueron desestimados por un juez federal en Tennessee, quien citó una “investigación viciada” por parte del ahora secretario de Justicia interino, Todd Blanche.

Cuando fue trasladado de regreso a Estados Unidos el año pasado, Ábrego García fue acusado de inmediato de dos cargos por presuntamente transportar a inmigrantes indocumentados en 2022. Sus abogados impugnaron los cargos, afirmando que debían desestimarse porque eran selectivos y vengativos debido a los errores públicos de la administración al deportar a Ábrego García.

“La evidencia objetiva aquí muestra que, de no ser por la demanda exitosa de Ábrego impugnando su expulsión a El Salvador, el Gobierno no habría presentado esta acusación”, escribió el juez Waverly Crenshaw en su opinión al desestimar los cargos este viernes.

El juez agregó que la investigación sobre la detención de tráfico de 2022 fue cerrada y que “solo después de que Ábrego lograra hacer valer sus derechos, el Poder Ejecutivo reabrió esa investigación”.

“La evidencia ante este Tribunal tristemente refleja un abuso del poder de la fiscalía”, escribió Crenshaw.

Después de que los funcionarios anunciaran el regreso de Ábrego García a Estados Unidos, Blanche dijo en Fox News ese mismo día que el Departamento de Justicia comenzó a investigarlo después de que un juez federal determinara, a principios de ese año, que había sido deportado indebidamente.

Los abogados de Ábrego García intentaron sin éxito que Blanche testificara en una audiencia probatoria del caso, y en su lugar se basaron en comentarios públicos hechos por él para demostrar que el Departamento de Justicia solo presentó el caso debido al error del Gobierno.

“Las palabras de Blanche confirman directamente que el Poder Ejecutivo reabrió la investigación penal porque el Poder Judicial exigió al Poder Ejecutivo facilitar el regreso de Ábrego desde El Salvador”, escribió el juez en su opinión de este viernes al desestimar los cargos.

Noticia en desarrollo…

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