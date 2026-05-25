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Lista de ganadores de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026

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Published 3:56 PM

Por Erick E. Beltran, CNN en Español

El sábado 23 de mayo se llevó a cabo la edición número 10 de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Los premios son definidos como el evento más importante que rinde homenaje a los creadores, músicos e intérpretes que impulsan el a mor al anime en todo el mundo.

La ceremonia de este año fue conducida por cuarta ocasión por Sally Amaki y Jon Kabira. De acuerdo con un comunicado de Crunchyroll, este año se registró un récord al conseguir 73 millones de votos provenientes de diversos países del mundo y donde los que más participaron fueron: Brasil, Alemania, India, México y Estados Unidos.

A continuación, la lista de los ganadores en las categorías más importantes:

  • Anime del año: “My Hero Academia”, temporada final.
  • Película del año: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”.
  • Mejor anime original: “Lazarus”.
  • Mejor serie continua: “ONE PIECE”.
  • Mejor nueva serie: “Gachiakuta”.
  • Mejor secuencia de apertura: “On The Way” por AiNA THE END para “DAN DA DAN”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor secuencia de cierre: “I” por BUMP OF CHICKEN para “My Hero Academia” (temporada final).
  • Mejor acción: “Solo Leveling temporada 2, Arise from the Shadow”.
  • Mejor comedia: “DAN DA DAN”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor drama: “The Aphotecary Diaries”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor anime Isekai: “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World”, temporada 3.
  • Mejor romance: “The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity”.
  • Mejor anime de la vida cotidiana: “SPY x FAMILY”, temporada 3.
  • Mejor animación: “Solo Leveling temporada 2, Arise from the Shadow”.
  • Mejor arte de fondo: “Gachiakuta”.
  • Mejor diseño de personajes: “Gachiakuta”.
  • Mejor director: Akinori Fudesaka y Norihiro Naganuma por “The Aphotecary Diaries”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor personaje principal: Maomao de “The Aphotecary Diaries”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor personaje secundario: Katsuki Bakugo de “My Hero Academia”, temporada final.
  • Mejor canción de anime: “IRIS OUT” de Kenshi Yonezu para “Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc”.
  • Mejor banda sonora: “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle” por Yuki Kajiura y Go Shiina.
  • Mejor interpretación de voz en japonés: Aoi Yuki por el personaje Maomao en “The Aphotecary Diaries”, temporada 2.
  • Mejor interpretación de voz en español latino: Jose Antonio Toledano por el personaje Akaza en “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle”.

Durante la noche, la cantante japonesa Yoko Takahashi realizó un tributo por los 30 años del anime “Neon Genesis Evangelion”; también hubo presentaciones a cargo de Pornograffiti y Asian Kung-Fu Generation. Además, el director Tatsuya Nagamine fue reconocido con el premio al impacto global gracias a sus obras que han dejado huella en la cultura mundial.

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