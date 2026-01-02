El Paso shoppers cross into Juárez looking for savings

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- With high prices in the U.S. many shoppers from El Paso make the trip to Ciudad Juárez in hopes of saving money on their grocery list.

Ofelia Lopez has lived in El Paso for 10 years but goes to Juárez to look for savings. She plans her trips to Juárez so she can complete several errands like visiting her family, doctor appointments and grocery shopping.

"I take advantage of a single trip to make the two or three hours convenient." Lopez said.

Lopez says everyday items like tortillas and cheese which she comes to buy in Juárez can add up quickly in the U.S.

“A package of tortillas makes a difference of two or three dollars for one," Lopez said. "If you put it on a grocery list, we would save like $60 or $70 on a few things."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices in the Southwest have risen 3.1% over the past year. From August 2024 to August 2025, prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs jumped 6.5%. Dairy products are up 2.3%, and nonalcoholic beverages increased 4.3%.

Those higher costs have led many El Paso residents including Sofia Milo to travel across the border come for cleaning, hygiene and beauty products, which she says are often cheaper and sometimes higher quality. She said she can save $50 to $60 on cleaning supplies alone.

A 30 ounce bottle of dish soap sells for $2.67 in Juárez compared to about $6 for a similar product in the U.S.

A bottle of Head & Shoulders shampoo costs about $5.50 in Juárez, compared to almost $10 at a Walmart in the U.S.

“Mexico has everything and at good quality,” Milo said.

But not everything shoppers buy in Juárez can be brought back into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) prohibits many agricultural products because they can carry plant pests or foreign animal diseases that could harm American crops and livestock.

Travelers are generally not allowed to bring back:

Fresh or raw meats and poultry, including raw chicken, turkey and most fresh pork products

Fresh eggs

Most fresh fruits and vegetables, whole or cut, because they can carry pests

Plants, seeds and soil or items made from them that could harbor invasive species

Some items may be allowed if commercially packaged and declared to CBP, such as canned goods, hard cheeses without meat, bakery items, deli meats without pork and other processed foods.

There are also some specific exceptions. For example, travelers may bring back a dozen cooked tamales for personal use, and pork skins if they are fully fried with no fat or meat. These types of exceptions exist because fully cooked, shelf‑stable foods pose much less of a risk.

CBP emphasizes that all agricultural items must be declared when entering the U.S. If a prohibited item is found and not declared, it can be confiscated, and travelers can face civil penalties.

UTEP economics professor Tom Fullerton said tariffs have helped drive prices higher, and even if they are temporary, it is unclear when prices will fall.

“Most of 2026 is going to have consumers feeling fairly angry about what’s going on with inflation,” Fullerton said. “And they’re not going to have very much patience for the arguments that, well, this is just going to be limited in nature.”

According to Fullerton, incomes are better adjusted to accommodate inflation.

"Things may not seem to be very good, but consumers do have some leeway in terms of being able to handle the higher prices," Fullerton said.

Still, shoppers like Lopez and Milo say the savings outweigh the wait and the rules about what they can bring back home.

“I know that sometimes you think about the return, the line, but it's worth it. For me, it's worth it,” Lopez said. "Make sure you have time if you are going to come to Juárez."

For more information on prohibited and restricted items, travelers should consult the “Know Before You Go” section of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website or USDA guidance before crossing.