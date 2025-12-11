West Texas native hitching a ride to space on Blue Origin’s next launch

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin just announced its next crewed New Shepard flight, named NS-37, will take off from Launch Site One outside of Van Horn on Thursday, December 18, 2025. On board will be West Texas native Jason Stansell.

The crew of NS-37 (Courtesy: Blue Origin)

The launch window will open at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

The crew consists of Stansell, Michaela Benthaus, Joey Hyde, Hans Koenigsmann, Neal Milch, Adonis Pouroulis.

Stansell is a self-proclaimed space nerd from West Texas who is dedicating his flight to his brother, Kevin, who passed away in 2016 from brain cancer. Benthaus is an aerospace and mechatronics engineer at the European Space Agency. She was in a mountain biking accident in 2018 that injured her spinal cord and impacted her ability to walk. Hyde is a physicist and quantitative investor from Florida. Koenigsmann is a German-American aerospace engineer and early SpaceX team member. Milch is a global business executive and entrepreneur who started LaundryLux and is the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Jackson Laboratory. Pouroulis is an entrepreneur, investor, and mining engineer.