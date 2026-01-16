2-time breast cancer survivor to fly to space with Blue Origin

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Blue Origin just announced the crew of its New Shepard Mission NS-38. The crew includes a two-time breast cancer survivor.

The crew consists of Tim Drexler, Linda Edwards, Alain Fernandez, Alberto Gutiérrez, Jim Hendren, and Andrew Yaffe.

Courtesy: Blue Origin

Drexler is the former owner and CEO of an asphalt company based in Arizona. He is a helicopter and airplane pilot.

The crew will launch from Blue Origin's West Texas launch site outside of Van Horn at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Edwards is a retired board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor who says this flight to space is the fulfillment of decades of dreaming.

Fernandez is an international real estate developer and investor. He is a lifelong athlete who sees the New Shepard mission as an opportunity to push himself.

Gutiérrez is an entrepreneur, technologist, and world traveler. He has written travel guides since 2008 and leads tours.

Hendren is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, former F-15 fighter pilot, and past Commander of the 157th Combat Operations Squadron, with multiple overseas combat deployments. He is also the founder of a global plastics manufacturing company.

Yaffe is a Oklahoma native who has spent his life working in the recycling industry. He is a passionate traveler who is excited to fly to space.