How to help pets impacted by Ruidoso wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With the wildfires in Ruidoso continuing to spread and leave a path of destruction, several families have been displaced from their homes, along with their pets.

El Paso Animal Services is teaming up with Santa Teresa New Mexico Lost and Found, to collect pet supplies for those affected.

According to Animal Services, through Friday June 21, pet supplies can be dropped off at the main Animal Services Center located at 5001 Fred Wilson. The items will be transported to Ruidoso and surrounding areas by rescue partners.

Items Needed

Crates and carriers of all sizes Collars, leashes and harnesses

Dry dog and cat food

Wet dog and cat food

Pet beds

Toys and treats

Pet bowls

Blankets and towels (new or gently used and washed)

Poop baggies

Donations can also be dropped off at Petsmart located at the Foundations at Farah.