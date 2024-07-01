New Mexico Mobile Newsroom: Debris Removal Available for Fire, Flood Impacted Residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) now offers full-service debris removal at no cost to private property owners. Any resident who was impacted by the South Fork fire, Salt fire, or flooding in Lincoln County is eligible for this program. If residents receive funding from their insurance companies for debris removal, they will be required to notify the State.

Full-Service Debris Removal:

In-person with a New Mexico Disaster Case Manager located at the Disaster Recovery and Resource Center:

Roswell: Roswell Civic & Convention Center, 912 N Main St, Roswell, NM 88201

Ruidoso: Horton Complex, 237 Service Rd. Ruidoso NM 88345

Mescalero: Mescalero Apache School, 249 White Mountain Dr, Mescalero, NM 88340.

Call 1-833-663-4736, and call center staff will assist in coordinating the online form or an in-person appointment.

Download the online form from our website and email DHSEM-DCM@dhsem.nm.gov.

For more program information, visit DHSEM’s 2024 Wildfire website or call the Wildfire hotline at 1-833-663-4736.