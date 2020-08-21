Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant believed taken

Texas

COLORADO CITY, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler who authorities say is in grave or immediate danger.

According to the Colorado City Police Department, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman.

The infant is 30 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Guzman is 5'10'' and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110.