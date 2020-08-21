Skip to Content
Texas
By
New
Published 2:07 pm

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas infant believed taken

missing-infant-amber-alert
DPS
Klay Guzman is believed to be with Matthew Guzman.

COLORADO CITY, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing toddler who authorities say is in grave or immediate danger. 

According to the Colorado City Police Department, 14-month-old Klay Guzman was taken by 28-year-old Matthew Guzman. 

The infant is 30 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Guzman is 5'10'' and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate HKB4110.

News

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply