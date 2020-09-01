Amber Alert for 2 missing Texas children abducted, not seen in more than a day

Texas

ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statewide Amber Alert on Tuesday evening for two missing east Texas children believed to be abducted.

According to ABC affiliate WFAA, officials are searching for 1-year-old Tru Speratos.

She stands 2'6 and weighs 19 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored onesie and a tutu.

Police are also searching for 11-year-old Alex Arwood. She is described as being 4'9 and weighing 120 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

The children were last seen around 4 p.m on Monday in Atlanta in Cass County. The girls were in a 2007 gold Honda Odyssey van with the Texas license plate number: MBD2390.

Authorities have not released information concerning a suspect connected to the abduction, but believe the children are in grave danger.

If you have any information regarding this Amber Alert, authorities ask that you please contact the Atlanta Police Department at (903) 796-7973 or your local police.