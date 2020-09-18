Texas sees 3,978 new virus cases, 123 more deaths as restrictions are set to be loosened

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 3,978 new cases were reported Friday of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, as well as 123 new Covid-19 deaths, according to Texas health officials.

Hospitalizations from Covid-19 also continued to fall with 3,172 beds filled Friday, 74 fewer than the day before.

The downward hospitalization trend encouraged Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to announce a loosening of restrictions on how many customers restaurant and fitness club could accommodate, although bars remain closed despite pressure from owners and some conservative GOP activists. Texas bars have been shut down since June when a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurred.

“There are some Texans who want to fully open Texas 100% as if Covid is no longer a threat,” Abbott said from his office at the Texas Capitol, which has been closed to visitors for months. “The fact is Covid does still exist, and most Texans remain susceptible.”

Under the new orders in Texas, restaurants and retail shops that until now have only been allowed to operate at half capacity can open up to 75% starting next week in most of the state. Nursing home residents will also be allowed to designate essential caregivers who will be allowed inside for visits.

Overall, there have been 682,241 confirmed virus cases reported in Texas since the state began tracking coronavirus cases in early March. Of those, 14,713 Covid-19 cases ended in death, most of them this summer. In all, there have been more 674,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Texas. Also, the state estimated 66,866 cases were currently active.

The percentage of virus tests coming back positive, which Abbott has previously described as one of the most crucial metrics in keeping tabs on the virus, has also plummeted into single digits. But Abbott on Thursday did not designate the infection rate as one of the criteria for re-opening, which follows weeks of local health officials raising doubts about the accuracy of Texas’ numbers amid a backlog of cases.