Texas virus death toll rises above 25,000; 2nd highest in nation

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas on Saturday surpassed 25,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the second-highest total in the country.

El Paso's virus deaths as of Saturday made up 1,284 of the Texas total.

State health officials reported 272 new deaths due to Covid-19, bringing Texas’ death toll to 25,226.

Cases of Covid-19 and virus-related hospitalizations continue to rise in the state. On Saturday, the state reported 9,796 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of nearly 23% over the last month.

Officials reported 12,914 new cases on Saturday. That comes two days after the state set its one-day record of new cases — 16,864 — on Thursday.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations comes as state health officials announced that Texas will receive 620,000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next week. More than 224,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have already been delivered in Texas.