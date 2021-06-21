Federal Covid jobless benefits end for Texans this week

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott has opted Texans out of all additional federal unemployment aid starting this upcoming Saturday. But finding a job hasn't been easy for everyone.

In May, Abbott said that after June 26, Texas would opt out of extra federal assistance for unemployed Texans as a result of the pandemic. Abbott also cut off another initiative, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which extended jobless aid to gig workers, self-employed people and others who aren’t traditionally covered by unemployment insurance.

Jobless Texans will lose access to all additional federal unemployment aid — including a $300-per-week supplemental benefit. Abbott’s office said the decision was made to focus on connecting unemployed Texans with jobs instead of paying them unemployment benefits.

“The number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits,” Abbott said.

But Kayla Richardson is an unemployed home health care worker who lives in Paducah, a town of roughly 1,000 people that’s about 125 miles north east of Lubbock. She says open jobs aren’t as easy to come by in smaller communities.