Amber Alert for Texas 7-year-old girl, man wanted in disappearance

Texas

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas -- Authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert on Saturday morning to find a missing 7-year-old girl from central Texas.

Jessie Marie Lowrey was last seen Friday evening in Walnut Springs wearing a blue T-shirt with stars and black pants with stars. She was also wearing a blue hair bow, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.

Lowrey has brown eyes and hair that's dyed blue. She's described as three feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

A 34-year-old man is wanted in connection with Lowrey's disappearance.

Randall Thurman is described as a white man, blond hair and hazel eyes who stands at 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Thurman is believed to be driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with Texas license plates PDJ 3658. The car has a cross sticker on the back window, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Authorities ask if you have any information about Lowrey's disappearance, call 911 or the Bosque County Sheriff's Office at 254-435-2245.

Walnut Springs is approximately 60 miles northwest of Waco and 180 miles northwest of Houston.

Lowrey's Amber Alert is at least the second one issued in Texas over the past 24 hours.

On Friday night, an alert was issued for a Bay City teen, but it was canceled after she was found safe, according to the Bay City Police Department.