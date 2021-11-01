Texas Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl abducted

GLENN HEIGHTS, Texas — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl in Glenn Heights, and authorities believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

Stevie Patrice Johnson was last seen just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Johnson is described as a 5-foot Black female weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and Air Force One shoes.

Authorities say the suspect is 33-year-old Shawnice Hickman. She's described as a 5-foot-7 Black female weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and red jacket with tiger-striped sleeves, black leather pants and red shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2017 GMC Terrain with the Missouri license plate CT0D6R.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call Glenn Heights police at 972-223-3478.