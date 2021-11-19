3 dead, 13 hurt as wrong-way driver crashes head-on into school bus headed to west Texas football playoff game

UPDATE: The Associated Press quoted the Texas Dept. of Public Safety as saying a third victim died Friday night as a result of a wrong-way pickup truck slammed into a bus carrying members of a high school band on a west Texas highway.

DPS Sgt. Justin Baker said those killed included two adults from the bus and the driver of the pickup truck; 13 students remained hospitalized, including two said to be in critical condition.

ORIGINAL REPORT: BIG SPRING, Texas -- Friday night's state high school football playoff game between Andrews and Spring Town was cancelled after a fiery, deadly crash involving an Andrews Independent School District bus headed to the game site in Sweetwater.

The crash happened on Interstate 20 near Big Spring, killing two people and injuring 14 others, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers said that a pickup truck traveling in the wrong direction crashed head-on into one of three buses that officials indicated carried the school's band.

"The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families," Andrews ISD said in a statement.

DPS identified the two deceased as the driver of the pickup, which burst into flames after the crash, and an adult on the school bus who died after being flown by helicopter to an area hospital. No names were released.

In addition, troopers said 14 victims, including 13 students and an adult on the school bus, were injured. Two of those students were hospitalized in critical condition, while the others suffered lesser injuries.

"Our hearts go out to those who were injured or lost their lives in the bus crash in Big Spring, and we grieve for the families of those taken too soon," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement late Friday night. "I thank the first responders who rushed to the scene to help those involved in the crash."