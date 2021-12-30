Migrant smuggling plane crashes near Presidio; injured passengers brought to El Paso hospitals

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas -- Several people were injured when a small plane being used to smuggle migrants crashed north of the Presidio International Airport on Thursday afternoon, Presidio County Sheriff's deputies said.

That crash happened just before 4 p.m.

Investigators said the excess weight of the smuggled passengers - a half-dozen people in a four-seat aircraft - was a likely cause of the crash. In addition, deputies said the plane was low on fuel at the time it went down.

Officials said some of the injured migrants were transported to hospitals in El Paso for treatment, while the pilot fled the crash site and was being sought by authorities.

Deputies asked that anyone with information about this smuggling operation to contact the Presidio County Sheriff's Office at 432-729-4848.