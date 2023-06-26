3 Texas officers charged with murder in fatal shooting of woman at her apartment

(CNN) — Three San Antonio police officers were charged with murder on Friday, less than 24 hours after they fatally shot a woman during a police call, their chief announced.

Officer Eleazar Alejandro, 28; Sgt. Alfred Flores, 45; and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos, 27, are suspended from the force without pay as the investigation continues. All were released on $100,000 bond, Bexar County jail records show, and none has commented to CNN.

“The shooting officers’ actions were not consistent with SAPD policies and training, and they placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them,” Chief William McManus said in a news conference Friday night.

Police were responding to a call that a woman later identified as Melissa Ann Perez, 46, was cutting wires to a fire alarm system at her apartment complex, McManus said.

“It appeared that Ms. Perez was having a mental health crisis,” said the chief.

After initially speaking with officers outside, Perez went back inside her apartment and locked the door, according to McManus.

Officers continued to talk to Perez through a rear patio window, urging her to come out, edited and blurred body camera video released by the police department shows.

“You ain’t got no warrant!” she says twice, according to the body camera video.

One officer tried to open the window, and McManus said Perez threw a glass candleholder at him, McManus said. She later swung a hammer at an officer but hit the window instead, breaking it, police said.

According to McManus, one officer opened fire, but Perez was not hit and could be heard still speaking on the body camera video.

But seconds later, Perez “advanced toward the window again while still holding the hammer, and all three officers opened fire,” McManus said.

More than a dozen shots are heard on the body camera video. Perez was struck at least twice, McManus said. Officers “attempted life-saving measures,” the arrest warrant said, but Perez died at the scene.

Although she was allegedly approaching the officers with a hammer when they opened fire, the arrest warrant said Perez “did not pose an imminent threat of serious bodily injury or death when she was shot because the defendants had a wall, a window blocked by a television, and a locked door between them.”

CNN has requested the unedited body camera videos in the case.

The swiftness of the charges against the officers reflects a trend as communities reckon with police accountability in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Five officers in Memphis, Tennessee, were quickly charged in the death of Tyre Nichols, in contrast to earlier cases, such as the police shooting of Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which officials decided not to charge the officer five months later.

Officer use of force also has been under scrutiny nationwide, especially against people facing mental health crises. The City of Rochester, New York, reached a settlement with the family of Daniel Prude, who died following an encounter with police. In Virginia, Irvo Otieno died after being pinned to the floor by security officers at a state mental health facility. And in California, Miles Hall was shot by police during what his family called a mental health episode.

Family to file lawsuit

Perez’ family is “heartbroken,” it said, and plans to file a lawsuit against the city, according to reports and information from family attorney, Dan Packard.

“We are not talking about a rogue officer who just lost his mind or got mad,” Packard said in an on-camera interview with CNN affiliate KENS 5. “We’re talking about three officers who thought it was OK to gun this woman down in her own house.”

Packard reiterated Perez suffered from mental illness.

“We believe that there are systemic problems in the department that allowed this to happen,” Packard added.

CNN has reached out to Packard for a copy of the suit, once it’s filed.

The police department will conduct an internal review and turn it over to prosecutors once it is completed. Court records indicate their preliminary hearing is set for July 25.

CNN left messages with Alejandro and Villalobos requesting comment Saturday. CNN was unable to find contact information for Flores.

CNN reached out to the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association for comment Saturday and to determine if the officers have attorneys, but has not received a reply.

The New York Times reported it obtained a statement from the association saying, “At this time, this is an active investigation, and can’t speak to the matter further until the investigation is complete and judicial process is underway.”

The statement added the association offered “our deepest condolences to Melissa Perez’s family.”

