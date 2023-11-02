Proposition 4: The Texas constitutional amendment on your ballot that could bring property tax relief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fourteen constitutional amendments are on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election in Texas.

If passed, Proposition 4 could provide tax relief to homeowners across the state of Texas.

There are multiple components to the amendment, but the largest change would be to the state's homestead exemption.

If approved by voters, the exemption on school district taxes would increase from $40,000 to $100,000. Essentially, that means anyone with that exemption would pay property taxes as if their home was valued at $100,000 less than its actual worth.

The proposition is part of an $18 billion tax cut. It is part of a larger tax package that was passed by state legislators during the legislative session earlier this year.

If the proposition passed, the state would also send $12.7 billion to school districts to make up for property taxes.

"El Paso families are struggling with skyrocketing local property taxes," Texas State Senator Cesar Blanco said.

Sen. Blanco said if approved, voters can expect an annual saving of $1,373.

The proposition would also limit the value of a property that is a non-homestead property, including a second home.

One El Paso homeowner, Dan Ramirez, said he is highly in favor of the proposition. He said the proposition could bring him major relief.

"I'll definitely be in favor. The taxes I am paying right now, it hurts the pocket," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the proposition would also greatly impact people with a fixed income and retirees.

"You can say I am semi-retired. Yes, so any cut would really, really help. I appreciate it like many El Pasoans would. I am sure," Ramirez said.

El Pasoan Reymundo Mata is a veteran. He said he already knows which way he will vote.

"I am for it. Anything to help out the wallet, you know?"

State Sen. Blanco said if passed, the proposition would raise the homestead exemption from $100,000 to $110,000 for seniors.

He said 60,000 homeowners in his district will no longer have shoulder the school property tax burden.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2023.