ABC-7 reaching out to officials after a man was killed inside the El Paso County Jail Annex

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Jesus Torres was murdered by six other inmates inside the El Paso County Jail Annex Sunday evening.

ABC-7 obtained court documents detailing Torres' murder.

Now, ABC-7 is reaching out directly to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and County Commissioners to inquire about what kinds of data is kept regarding violence at county detention facilities.

ABC-7 has also spoke with the El Paso District Attorney's Office, and was told they cannot provide a comment due to the ongoing investigation.

ABC-7 obtained the affidavit of Sunday' incident, which outlined what led Torres' death. The court documents report that the 57-year-old was kicked, stomped on, beaten with a cane, stabbed in his eyes and grabbed by the neck.

The affidavit said that the incident lasted around 45 minutes on Sunday, November 26th, but Torres wasn't found until the following morning.

In addition to gathering more information, ABC-7 is also trying to obtain the jail video showing the murder, which led investigators to arrest and charge six inmates.