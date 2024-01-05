Skip to Content
Family honoring first birthday of baby killed in San Elizario house fire

Family lost 11-month-old child in mobile home fire
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- January 5th marks what would've been the first birthday for Marleen Martinez, the baby killed in a San Elizario mobile home fire on December 17th, 2023. Marleen's twin sister, Arleen, is also marking her first birthday today.

The baby's family is holding a news conference along with Operation Hope and local law enforcement.

Roberto Lucero, the uncle of Marleen's mother, told ABC-7 that the girl's father, Marcos Martinez, continues to recover from his severe injuries.

Martinez was injured as he tried to search for his baby girl when the fire broke out.

The news conference will begin at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, at the Perches Funeral Home in Socorro.

