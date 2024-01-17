Tornillo man arrested for allegedly performing sexual act in public

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police arrested and charged a Tornillo man with indecent exposure after a witness claimed to have seen him perform a sexual act in the Vista Market parking lot.

Officials say that on January 16, 2024, the person saw 23-year-old Raul Alex Marquez-Robles indecently expose himself.

Police officers were called out to the store, located on the 10000 block of Alameda Avenue. Before they arrived, police say Marquez-Robles ran to a nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market on the 10300 block of Alameda Avenue.

That is where officers arrested Marquez-Robles and charged him with indecent exposure and unlawful carrying of weapons. Police did not explain the reason for the second charge.

Police booked Marquez-Robles into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $5,000 bond.