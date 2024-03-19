Gov. Abbott reappoints El Pasoan to Texas commission that promotes volunteerism

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Governor Greg Abbott reappointed El Pasoan Marcos Delgado to the OneStar National Service Commission through March 2026. He and five other people will serve on the commission, which encourages Texans to volunteer and oversees AmeriCorps administrators in the state.

In addition to his ongoing role on the commission, Delgado also serves as executive vice president of the Borderplex Alliance, a member of the International Economic Development Council, part of the Texas Economic Development Council, and the Association of the United States Army.

According to his official biography released by the governor's office in its formal announcement, Delgado holds a BS in Industrial Engineering from UTEP and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.