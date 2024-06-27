Skip to Content
Texas

Musician Kinky Friedman dead at 79

@FriedmanKinky on X
By
New
Published 10:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Musician Kinky Friedman has died. His official X accounted posted about the news this morning.

"Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends," the post explained.

Friedman was known for his satirical song writing and his books.

"Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit," the X post stated. "Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

The Chicago-native spent a lot of his life in Texas, even enter politics to run for Texas governor.

Kinky Friedman was 79.

Article Topic Follows: Texas

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content