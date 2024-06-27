Musician Kinky Friedman dead at 79
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Musician Kinky Friedman has died. His official X accounted posted about the news this morning.
Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends. Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung. pic.twitter.com/sIXnoglSby— Kinky Friedman (@FriedmanKinky) June 27, 2024
Friedman was known for his satirical song writing and his books.
The Chicago-native spent a lot of his life in Texas, even enter politics to run for Texas governor.
Kinky Friedman was 79.