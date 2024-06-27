Musician Kinky Friedman dead at 79

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Musician Kinky Friedman has died. His official X accounted posted about the news this morning.

"Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends," the post explained.

Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends. Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung. pic.twitter.com/sIXnoglSby — Kinky Friedman (@FriedmanKinky) June 27, 2024

Friedman was known for his satirical song writing and his books.

"Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit," the X post stated. "Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

The Chicago-native spent a lot of his life in Texas, even enter politics to run for Texas governor.

Kinky Friedman was 79.