San Antonio man mailed El Paso woman the fentanyl pills that killed her, court says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal court in El Paso just sentenced 49-year-old Brennan Dane Short to 132 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to selling counterfeit M-30 pills that killed an El Paso woman.

The sale happened March 21, 2023, a U.S. Attorney General Office spokesperson says. Short, who is from San Antonio, mailed the pills to the woman, who was found dead in a hotel March 27, 2023. She died of acute methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl toxicity, the County Medical Examiner's Office found, explaining she "would not have died but for the fentanyl.”

Officers arrested Short August 15, 2023. He pleaded guilty April 4, 2024 to distribution of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.