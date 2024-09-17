Socorro ISD initiated its ALL IN for Attendance campaign to reward students for high attendance

Socorro, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD initiated its ALL IN for Attendance campaign. They will reward students and staff for high attendance each six weeks. They aim to promote attending school every day is important for student academic success.

Interim Superintendent James Vasquez will be making surprise visits to reward the first winners for the school year with a traveling trophy. He will also thank them for their efforts to help improve student attendance.

Socorro ISD says campuses who increases their attendance 0.5% or greater also are receiving monetary prizes. Today they attended Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary, 14900 Tierra Mirage, then Options High School, at 12380 Pine Springs and lastly, O’Shea Keleher Elementary at 1800 Leroy Bonse.