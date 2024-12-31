Several laws to take effect in Texas January 1

EL PASO, TEXAS (KVIA) -- The new year is here, and that means several laws passed during the 2023 legislative session will take effect in Texas on Wednesday.

ABC-7 compiled a list of some of the new laws that take effect New Year's Day.

Vehicle inspection reports no longer required

Non-commercial vehicles won't need a full vehicle inspection before renewing their registration, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, all drivers will pay a $7.50 fee when they register their vehicles, according to DPS.

The new law also requires residents in some of the most populous counties, including El Paso, to do an emissions test before getting their registration, according to DPS.

For more information on House Bill 3297, click here.

Property Tax Relief Act

During the 2023 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2, known as the Property Tax Relief Act, which some homeowners and businesses may be eligible to claim.

According to the Texas State Law Library, most of this law already went into effect, however, some provisions, including a tax circuit breaker, take effect Wednesday.

According to a summary of the bill, the circuit breaker will create a tax limitation of "20 percent on the annual appraised‑value increase for non‑homestead property valued at not more than $5 million."

Increased funding for schools

Also under Texas Senate Bill 2, schools will be able to apply for state funding if their budgets fall short due to local tax revenue.

Texas Data and Privacy Security Act

According to the Texas State Law Library, most of this law is already in effect, however, the remaining provisions take effect Wednesday. The new section authorizes a consumer to designate a registered agent who can make data privacy-related decisions on that consumer's behalf.

Lawmakers will return to Austin for the next session on January 14. Numerous bills have already been filed. Priorities include immigration and border security, school choice and abortion, to name a few.

For more on Texas laws and when they take effect, click here.