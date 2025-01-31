Fabens ISD looking to sell old Fabens High building that burned in fire

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fabens ISD just announced today that it's looking to sell the old Fabens High School that burned in a fire, but the district says the buyer will have to agree to restore and maintain the building.

The building caught fire on January 16, 2025. The cause is still under investigation. No one was hurt.

The building hasn't been a high school for over 60 years. It was built one hundred years ago and it was designed by famed El Paso architect Henry Trost. The district used it for storage.

Fabens ISD said today it does not have the money to restore the building. So the school board has authorized the superintendent to advertise the building for sale, but the district says the buying will have to agree to preserve its historical character while providing a public and educational benefit to Fabens ISD students and the broader community.