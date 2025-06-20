Judge grants injunction halting Paxton’s new reporting rules for Texas prosecutors

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Travis County judge just granted a temporary injunction halting Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's new reporting rules for prosecutors.

El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez joined the lawsuit against Paxton as a lead plaintiff. Sanchez and other plaintiffs from across Texas contended that Paxton's new rule is an unconstitutional overreach and would slow down their offices' work.

The new rule, set to take effect June 30, would require district and county attorneys in Texas' largest counties to submit sweeping reports on criminal case files. Those reports would be required to include confidential records, privileged communications, and sensitive data.

The judge found that the new rule likely violates the Texas Constitution's separation of powers, allegedly giving Paxton oversight of locally elected prosecutors. A spokesperson for Sanchez's office explained that the judge's order requires Paxton to immediately stop enforcing or carrying out the rule while litigation is ongoing.

When he announced the new rule in March, Paxton explained that it is intended to rein in rogue district and county attorneys and ensure the prosecution of violent criminals.

“District and County Attorneys have a duty to protect the communities they serve by upholding the law and vigorously prosecuting dangerous criminals,” Paxton said at the time. “In many major counties, the people responsible for safeguarding millions of Texans have instead endangered lives by refusing to prosecute criminals and allowing violent offenders to terrorize law-abiding Texans. This rule will enable citizens to hold rogue DA's accountable.”