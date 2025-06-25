Texas establishes New World Screwworm Response Team

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering the establishment of a new Texas New World Screwworm Response Team. Abbott is directing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to establish the joint team to respond to the recent northward spread of the New World screwworm.

"The recent northward spread of the New World screwworm from Central America into southern Mexico poses a serious threat to Texas livestock and wildlife," reads the letter. "To proactively address this threat, I am directing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Animal Health Commission to jointly establish a Texas New World Screwworm Response Team."

The response team will be responsible for leading Texas' prevention and response efforts. The team will also work to ensure that all Texans are well informed of the dangers of the parasite.

The screwworm commonly infects livestock such as cattle.

The New World Screwworm was found in a cow near Mexico's border with Guatemala, and held up cattle movement into Texas earlier this year.

The U.S Department of Agriculture has banned the import of Mexican cattle since November. The parasite will burrow itself into the open wounds of livestock and kill them if left untreated.