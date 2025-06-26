DPS encourages Texans to download iWatchTexas app to report harassment by foreign terrorists

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas DPS is urging all Texans to download the iWatchTexas mobile app. The app aims to "protect the public from potential homeland security threats, considering recent international events."

The new system gives Texans a place to report harassment or coercion. Some examples of things to report: comments made regarding killing or harming someone, strangers asking questions about building security features, social media posts about possible attacks, social media accounts encouraging misbehavior or crimes, or actively showing support for a foreign terrorist organization. Officials are particularly highlighting the potential dangers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah (Hizballah), and Ansarallah (Houthis)

“As Texas’ Homeland Security Director, let me assure you that our local, state and federal law enforcement partners are working around the clock to keep our communities safe from any potential terror attacks—but we need the public’s help,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Through iWatchTexas reports, law enforcement can quickly detect and disrupt these types of threats before they materialize. This is not about creating fear—it’s about staying informed, alert and ready to speak up when something doesn’t seem right.”