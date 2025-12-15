El Paso deputies participate in Dallas Cowboys First Responders Appreciation Game

DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Officers Association says that some of its members participated in Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys First Responders Appreciation Game.

The Cowboys, who were playing the Minnesota Vikings, took some time to recognize first responders from across Texas. Some El Paso County Sheriff deputies were included in the special commemoration.

"It’s an incredible honor to represent our community and stand alongside fellow heroes from across the state," the Officers Association posted to social media. "Thank you to the Dallas Cowboys for recognizing the dedication and sacrifice of law enforcement and first responders."

The association posted some photos of the night. The photos show deputies in AT&T Stadium and shows them preparing to hold the large American flag on the field before the game.