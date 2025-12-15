Skip to Content
Texas hemp industry worried about new THC provision

today at 5:20 PM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- You may have missed a provision that was added into the spending bill that reopened the government back in November.

Congress approved the bill with a provision that cracks down on hemp products containing THC.

The funding package includes language that bans the sale of hemp-derived products with more than 0.4 milligrams of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana. The measure would criminalize almost all consumable hemp products nationwide.

Texas Republicans tried to have a similar measure during their special session this summer, but Governor Greg Abbott vetoed the bill.

ABC-7 is speaking with hemp stores here in El Paso and with dispensaries in New Mexico about how this will impact the Borderland on ABC-7 at 10.

Rishi Oza

