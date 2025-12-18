How Texans can get their share of $10.5 billion in unclaimed funds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County residents could be entitled to a portion of the $10.5 billion in unclaimed property safeguarded by the state. Texas' Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock says each dollar belongs to a Texan, not the government, and that a simple search could uncover extra money for your family.

"The Texas Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property program is responsible for holding and returning financial assets that have been abandoned or inactive for at least one year," officials said. "These assets may include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits, insurance proceeds, mineral royalties and other types of funds turned over to the state when businesses cannot locate the rightful owner. Texas does not take ownership of unclaimed funds; the Comptroller holds the property indefinitely until it is claimed."

The Comptroller's Office says there is $185.3 million in unclaimed property belonging to El Paso County residents. Go here to search for and claim your property.

"For assistance with searches or documentation, residents may contact the Comptroller’s Unclaimed Property Division at 800-321-2274 (CASH) or visit ClaimItTexas.gov," officials explained.