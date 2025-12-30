Fireworks illegal inside El Paso city limits, officials urge safety ahead of New Year’s Eve

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA)-- Fireworks are illegal within El Paso city limits, but that hasn’t stopped many residents from traveling beyond the city line to celebrate the New Year.

One of those destinations is Planet Fireworks, the only nearby retailer selling Black Cat brand fireworks in the El Paso area. Store officials say business typically increases as New Year’s Eve approaches, with customers looking for everything from small novelty items to larger displays.

Juan Ortiz, store manager at Planet Fireworks, said the most popular items this season are artillery shells and firework cakes.

“You light them once and they kind of put on a small show for you.” Ortiz said

As fireworks light up the sky to mark new beginnings and good fortune, safety officials are reminding the public to check local regulations before celebrating.

El Paso Fire Department Captain Carlos Ornelas said fireworks laws vary by county and residents should confirm what is allowed where they plan to use them.

“Make sure to reach out to each county to ensure they are legal to use,” Ornelas said.

Setting off fireworks in prohibited areas may result in a Class C misdemeanor citation and fines of $500 or more.

The El Paso Fire Department also emphasized basic safety precautions, including ensuring fireworks are handled only by adults, avoiding holding fireworks while lighting them, wearing eye protection and keeping water nearby.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 14,000 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency rooms in 2024 for fireworks-related injuries.

“Most of the common ones are burns and trauma caused by fireworks that explode in people’s hands,” Ornelas said.

In addition to safety concerns, Ortiz said being respectful of time and location is equally important. He urged customers not to use fireworks after midnight and to clean up debris afterward.

“We’ve got to respect the fact that they allow us to pop fireworks pretty much year-round,” Ortiz said. “It’s our duty to clean up after ourselves so we don’t leave a mess in the areas where we can pop fireworks.”

For those living in counties where fireworks are permitted, Planet Fireworks located at 13496 Horizon Blvd Horizon City, TX 79928will be open until 10 p.m. on Tuesday and until midnight on New Year’s Eve.