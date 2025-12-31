Body found confirmed to be missing 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, death ruled suicide

Camila Mendoza Olmos went missing on Christmas Eve.

By Meredith Deliso and Emily Shapiro

December 31, 2025, 1:49 PM

A body found in Texas on Tuesday has been identified as 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who had been missing for nearly one week, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

The medical examiner determined she died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office said.

The teenager went missing on the morning of Christmas Eve.

In this photo released by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, is shown. She was last seen searching her vehicle for an unidentified item, according to video footage from early Wednesday. Investigators believe she left the residence on foot since her vehicle remained there.Bexar County Sheriff's Office

Authorities found her body in a field on Tuesday afternoon, approximately 100 yards from Mendoza Olmos' home, in northwest Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The area had been previously searched, though authorities with the sheriff's office and FBI were back on Tuesday, Salazar said. The field has tall grass, and authorities felt there would be a benefit to check it again, he said.

A firearm was located at the scene where the body was found, Salazar said. A firearm belonging to a relative of Mendoza Olmos' has been missing, he said. As of Tuesday, authorities had not yet determined if the missing firearm is a match for the one observed at the scene, he said.

Salazar said one possibility investigators were working under regarding the teen's disappearance was the "fear of self-harm," and that there were some "indicators of suicidal ideation" and undiagnosed signs of depression.

"From what's being described to us, it sounds like it was a young person going through a very tough time in their life," he said.

The body was found in clothing similar to a description of what Mendoza Olmos may have been wearing when she went missing, Salazar said.

"This is certainly not the outcome we were hoping for," he said.

Amid the search for the teen, authorities this week released a dashcam video from someone who was driving to work on Wednesday morning and passed a woman walking by herself. Salazar said Tuesday it is still unclear if that person was Mendoza Olmos.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide - free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.