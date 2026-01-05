China continues to send unsolicited seed packages to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is urging all Texans to remain vigilant as more unidentified seeds sent by China arrive at homes across Texas.

"Since February 2025, TDA has collected seed deliveries at 109 locations across the Lone Star State, totaling 1,101 packs of unsolicited seeds," Miller's Office stated. "While small in appearance, these packages represent a serious and ongoing threat to the nation’s agricultural biosecurity."

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) says that it first became aware of the issue in early 2025 when a Clute, Texas resident received a package including unidentified seeds and an unknown liquid. TDA says it immediately warned Texans. TDA officials say that the most recent unsolicited seed package was reported and collected on December 29, 2025.

Courtesy: Texas Department of Agriculture

“At a glance, this might seem like a small problem, but this is serious business,” said Commissioner Miller. “The possible introduction of an invasive species to the state via these seeds poses real risks to Texas families and the agriculture industry. We need everyone to report these packages when they arrive so the contents may be gathered and disposed of properly.”

Officials say that if you receive an unsolicited package containing seeds from China, do not open the contents and call 1-(800) TELL-TDA.